While our next rain-maker won't be a major one, it'll still likely make for a soggy morning commute Monday for some western Carolinians.
Most rain will be isolated and should hold off until after midnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
Isolated to spotty rain is likely Monday morning into the early afternoon with some snow mixing in the higher elevations in western North Carolina.
Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 40s in the mountains and middle 50s in the Upstate.
Things will dry up Monday night and Tuesday, which Tuesday should be a sunnier day with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Another weak system will sweep through Wednesday which might bring a few very isolated showers to the area if any rain at all.
After another dry day Thursday, there's still a lot of uncertainty regarding the chance for rain from Friday into Saturday.
Due to inconsistency in both timing and amount & location of moisture between models, our forecast calls for a slight chance for rain late Friday into Saturday.
Some snow is also possible in the western North Carolina mountains depending on which track the system takes.
There's also a chance that not much if anything will become of this system. We'll keep you updated throughout the week.
