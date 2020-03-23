A few showers remain possible this evening before more showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms form Tuesday afternoon.
The best chance for light rain tonight will be south of I-85. The rest of the area should expect some fog and lows in the middle 40s.
Tuesday will begin foggy before showers and a few storms move in as highs reach the lower 60s.
A few pockets of heavy rain and thunder are possible during the early afternoon, but best chance will be late afternoon into the evening and overnight.
A stray shower is possible Wednesday, but safe to say we'll ge some sunshine back which will boost temperatures into the 60s in the mountains to near 80 in the Upstate.
We'll experience continued warming Friday into the weekend with highs reaching the lower and middle 80s with lots of sunshine.
Our next slight chance for showers is Sunday, and behind a cold front, things will cool back down to the 60s and 70s next Monday.
