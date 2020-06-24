Storms have clearing out, so most of the heavy rain is done for the evening.
Another round of showers is possible for early Thursday, then any rain we see late day should be isolated in nature. Highs will stay below normal for this time of year in the low to mid 80s.
Late Thursday into Friday we will likely notice a hazier sky. That is due to the Saharan Dust Plume that has worked its way across the Atlantic. The dust will cause a hazy sunshine and some brilliant color to our sunrises and sets thanks to the extra particulates and aerosols in the atmosphere.
Friday looks dry and hotter, with highs approaching 90 for the Upstate and 84 in the mountains. We should keep the forecast mostly dry through Saturday, then Sunday could bring a few late-day pop-up storms. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday.
A classic summery pattern sets up next week, with hot and humid temps, along with scattered late day rain.
