We'll see a decrease in clouds overnight, leading to a cold night. Lows by Monday morning will be in the low 30s, with mid 20s in the mountains.
Monday we're looking at partly cloudy and colder conditions. Highs will run below average, and only top out near 50 in the Upstate, with mid 40s in the mountains. Clouds will be increasing during the day.
Monday night clouds with increase from the south, with thinner cloud cover in the mountains. Lows will be in the lower 30s, with 20 in the mountains. A low pressure area passes to our south Tuesday into Wednesday, giving areas south of I-85 a chance of some showers, while farther north we'll see less clouds and more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s for the Upstate Tuesday, with upper 40s in the mountains. Any lingering showers Tuesday night end with clearing and lows in the 30s.
Wednesday through Friday, Christmas Eve, looks dry with highs in the 50s, except low 60s on Friday. The mountains will see highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Christmas Day looks dry and mild with highs well into the 60s, with showers possible into Sunday and still mild.
