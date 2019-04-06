Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through the area late tonight into a good chunk of the morning Sunday before more storms arrive on Monday.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 50s thanks to increasing clouds and an isolated shower or two.
Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will approach the mountains from the west early Sunday morning, and will break apart as they move into the Upstate.
Regardless, there will be more rain in the mountains compared to the Upstate, but a soggy start to Sunday is a decent bet overall.
The rest of the day Sunday will be on the cloudy side, especially in the Upstate, but thanks to a southerly wind, temperatures will still reach the lower 70s by late afternoon.
Widespread rain and storms will move through Monday afternoon and evening with an isolated chance at some hail and damaging wind gusts in those storms.
Lingering showers and storms remain possible Tuesday, but Wednesday we'll be all dried up with highs in the middle and upper 70s.
More rain and storms will move through on Friday leaving us dry on Saturday.
