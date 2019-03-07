(FOX Carolina) - Showers are back twice in the next few days! Temps will warm up this weekend to spring-like levels, after a cold stretch this week.
Friday brings the return of rain, with showers and a few pockets of light snow early in the mountains, then a good chance for the Upstate to see rain in the afternoon. Highs will only warm into the low 50s.
Showers clear out Friday night, leaving spotty light rain for Saturday, and clouds will linger. Highs will be warm to around 60 for the Upstate and mountains. It won’t be a perfect day to get outside, but it might be your best shot, considering early Sunday may be a washout.
Heavy showers and a few t-storms are possible early Sunday morning. There will be a significant severe weather threat to our west, but storms should weaken across our area. Remain weather aware regardless! We should clear out slowly Sunday afternoon with highs near 70!
