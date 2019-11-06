Showers will gradually return to the western Carolinas Thursday evening, which will be followed by a big chill and likely the first freeze of the season in the Upstate Friday night.
A few clouds will build in tonight with lows in the lower and middle 40s.
Expect more clouds than sunshine Thursday with spotty showers developing by later in the day primarily in the mountains.
Most of the Upstate's rain will hold off until after sunset and move through between 9 PM and 4 AM.
The cold front bringing the rain will also cool us down, but luckily under a sunny sky Friday with highs in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
There will also be a strong breeze to contend with Friday mainly in the mountains from the north.
That will usher in a cold start to the weekend with Saturday morning temperatures in the middle and upper 20s.
Highs will likely reach the 40s and 50s Saturday, but should warm back up to the 50s and 60s Sunday.
Our next chance for rain comes next Tuesday, which could even result in some high elevation snow in the mountains.
Models are not in good agreement with the extent and certainty of this, but they do agree on an even bigger cooldown by the middle of next week.
This could send afternoon temperatures diving into the 40s and morning temperatures into the 20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.