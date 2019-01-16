After beautiful mid-week weather, we’re looking at a chance for showers Thursday. There will be a brief clearing before more rain and COLD for late in the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Thursday morning will start in the mid 30s for the mountains and around 30 in the Upstate. Through the day clouds will increase and showers will push in from the west. Best chance will come around 3PM for the mountains and more toward dinnertime in the Upstate. Highs will be seasonably cool in the mid 40s to low 50s.
Skies clear Thursday night, leading to a sunny and mild Friday! Highs will get into the upper 50s to low 60s.
This weekend will be wet at times, but early Saturday should be dry. The best chance for soaking rain comes after 6PM, but a few light showers will be possible before that. Heavy rain is likely Saturday night before clearing for Sunday.
Sunday night will be very cold, with lows down to 20 in the Upstate and 15 for the mountains. So be sure to bundle up if you plan to view the lunar eclipse Sunday night around 10:30-Midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.