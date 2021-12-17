Showers arrive Saturday, but the mild air sticks around! Cooler weather moves in for Sunday and next week.
Showers move in early Saturday, and stick around off and on through the day. Temps will warm into the 60s Saturday with off and on rain. Rain should be fairly light for the most part, and will clear by Saturday night.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s, so it will feel more like December! We’ll begin next week with sunshine and 50s, but a system could bring in some clouds and spotty showers by Tuesday.
Looking ahead to Christmas Eve, we may see a couple showers toward late day, but conditions look mostly dry at this point. Christmas Day will be seasonably cool with temps in the 50s.
