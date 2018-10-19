More chilly air is heading in for the weekend, with showers ahead of it for Saturday. Sunday will likely be the coldest day so far this season!
A Freeze Watch is out for the mountains Saturday night.
Tonight will be milder as clouds move in and lows drop into the mid to upper 50s area-wide. Clouds will thicken up through Saturday, with a few passing light showers possible. Highs will actually get into the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Any rain we see will be isolated, and clear out by Saturday night.
Sunday morning will bring a big chill with lows in the mid 30s for the mountains and low 40s for the Upstate. Through the day expect lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s for the mountains and low 60s for the Upstate. This is over 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year!
Patchy frost will be possible in the Upstate Monday morning, while it will be more widespread in the mountains.
Beautiful fall weather will be the rule most of next week before some small rain chances closer to the weekend.
