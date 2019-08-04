A few storms are possible tonight, followed by patchy fog and lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Monday will start dry with areas of fog, followed by highs in the lower and middle 80s and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will be drier and as a result, warmer with highs around 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Another round of storms will sweep through the area Wednesday, which will leave us drier and hotter to end the week.
A pop-up shower or storm is possible during this time, but by comparison it will be much drier than our recent weather has been.
Spotty rain and storms move back into the picture next weekend as highs stay in the lower 90s in the Upstate.
