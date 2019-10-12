Sunday will likely be a step down in terms of weather quality as a front stalls over the area bringing intermittent rain to the area.
A stray shower or two is possible tonight with lows in the 50s to near 60 as clouds build in.
Showers will be most scattered in the morning and midday primarily in the Upstate along with patchy fog.
The afternoon will bring a mostly cloudy sky, isolated showers and highs only in the upper 60s lower 70s.
After that front moves through, sunnier warmer weather returns Monday pushing highs back to 80 in the Upstate and middle 70s in the mountains.
Another disturbance will move more showers back through the area on Tuesday which will also bring temperatures back to near 70.
A few lingering showers will be possible on Wednesday with leftover cloud cover as well with highs staying in the 60s and 70s.
Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, but with a punch of cooler air that will mainly be felt in the mountains especially at night.
Lows in the higher elevations could drop into the 30s Thursday and Friday morning with most of the rest of the area seeing the 40s.
Highs will still be in the 60s to near 70 those days with warmer air returning next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.