Overnight we're looking at mainly cloudy skies, that means we won't see much of the Blue Moon unfortunately. In fact we'll see increasing showers through the overnight hours with low temperatures near 50 for the Upstate and low 40s for the mountains. Remember to set your clocks back one hour!
If you're off to church or grabbing some breakfast grab an umbrella out the door as we'll see scattered showers. The showers will start to taper off later in the morning with clearing skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s for the mountains.
For Sunday night we're looking at breezy and cold conditions. Under mostly clear skies temperatures will dip into into the mid 30s for the mountains to near 30 in the mountains. With the wind it will feel like teens and 20s.
Monday with sunshine will be a breezy and chilly day with highs only in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains. Monday night's another chilly one with lows in the low 30s for the mountains and mid 30s for the Upstate.
The rest of the week looks quiet with highs gradually warming from the low 60s Tuesday to low 70s for the Upstate by Friday and upper 60s for the mountains. Lows will start in the 30s then warm into the 40s.
