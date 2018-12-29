Showers will move back in Sunday morning with more chances for rain not only New Years Eve/Day, but also a good chunk of next week.
Spotty light rain will linger into Sunday morning, but should move out by lunchtime and stay cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s by the afternoon.
New Years Eve Monday will contain hit and miss showers throughout the day before more organized rain moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning, which might mean some soggy NYE festivities.
Rain will linger into New Years Day, but become more isolated throughout the day giving way to warmer high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
Our next system will push more rain into the area Wednesday that will become heavier on Thursday and will bring colder air to the Carolinas.
Expect highs to return to the 40s and 50s both Wednesday and Thursday, which could mean cold enough air for some high elevation snow to work in Thursday night with lows in the 30s in the mountains.
A stray shower or two is possible Friday morning, but safe to say all should be dry heading into next weekend.
