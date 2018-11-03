Showers will build into the area Sunday night into Monday ahead of a system that will bring multiple thunderstorms, some strong, on Election Day Tuesday.
Parts of the mountains will experience patchy frost tonight, but for the most part most of the area will be uneventful with lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday as a whole will be gorgeous with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Sunday night is when clouds and eventually showers will work back in which will make for a dreary morning commute Monday with cloudy skies the rest of the day Monday.
Tuesday, Election Day, will bring another round of thunderstorms during the day, which will make some drives to the polls wet.
There's also the chance that some storms could contain hail and gusty wind.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny again with highs in the 60s.
Thursday will follow suit, but there's the off chance that the mountains could experience a stray evening shower ahead of our next system.
It will move through Friday bringing another round of rain and a few storms to the area.
It should also be out in time to leave next weekend dry and sunny but cooler returning highs to the 50s.
