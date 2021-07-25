Chances of showers and storms increase early in the week a frontal boundary gets closer to the Upstate. Unfortunately the front won't make it through, so more hot and humid conditions will continue.
For the overnight any lingering showers will end, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and on the warm and muggy side with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains.
For Monday, shower and storm chances increase a bit with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms in the Upstate, with better coverage in the mountains. It'll be hot again with low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. At night some showers and storms will linger with lows in the low 70s, upper 60s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be the best chance for showers and storms with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. The rain will wind down Tuesday night with low in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains.
For Wednesday, straight into the weekend it will be hot and humid with low 90s Wednesday and Thursday, then mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Heat indices could break 100, Thursday and Friday. The mountains will be a bit cooler with mid to upper 80s expected. At night lows will be in the low 70s, with upper 60s in the mountains.
The weekend will cool off a few degrees, low 90s, with an isolated shower or T-Storm.
