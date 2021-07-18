A cold front slowly moving through the Upstate the next couple of days with increase showers and T-Storms. Torrential rain and gusty winds, along with dangerous lightning are likely. Flash flooding is a threat especially in poor drainage areas. Temperatures overnight only drop to near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
For Monday and Tuesday, the cold front stalls across the Upstate keeping the chances for showers and T-Storms going. Once again, slow moving storms could cause local flooding. Highs will be cooler than normal with highs in the low 80s for the Upstate with mid to upper 70s for the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 60s with a chance for showers and storms continuing Monday night and a threat for heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.
We start to dry things out Wednesday and the rest of the week into the weekend. There will still be a slight chance of showers and storms for the Upstate with a better chance for the mountains. Highs top out in the mid 80s Wednesday, then low 90s Thursday into the weekend. The mountains warm into the mid 80s. At night lows will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
