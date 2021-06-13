Tonight we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with some showers and storms possible late in the mountains. Lows will be in the upper 60s with mid 60s in the mountains.
For Monday, another cold front moves through. It comes through in the afternoon hours with the heating of the day, we'll see a good chance of showers and a few strong to possibly severe storms, especially across the Upstate. Highs will be in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Much lower humidity will filter into the region Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week with temperatures close to average. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Night time lows will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
For the weekend clouds will increase a little more with a slight chance for a few showers in the mountains. Highs will be near 90 on Saturday, with upper 80s Sunday. For the mountains we'll see mid 80s Saturday, then low 80s on Sunday.
