This morning starts in the 60s and low 70s, with a partly cloudy sky. Throughout the day, isolated showers and storms will develop as a front moves through, with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Isolated storms could become strong to severe, especially in the eastern Upstate.
Much lower humidity will filter into the region Tuesday and lasting through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures close to average. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. Night time lows will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
For the weekend clouds will increase a little more. Highs will stay in the 80s to around 90 degrees, with a 20% chance for rain Saturday going up to 40% for rain and storms by Sunday.
