We're in a warm and moist airmass the next few days, with showers and storms, followed by a dry and cool trend to start fall!
Overnight, expect abundant clouds with a few showers possible, especially towards dawn. Lows will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday, we'll see on and off showers and T-Storms. The main threat will be torrential rain with slow moving storms creating areas of flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. The threat for heavier rain and stronger storms increases Wednesday with a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 in the Upstate, and low to mid 70s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 60s.
By Thursday into the weekend, it will be fall and feel like it! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the 70s, with lows in the crisp 40s in the mountains and low 50s in the Upstate through Sunday morning.
There are two tropical storms, Pete and Rose in the Atlantic, but neither are a threat to the US at this time.
