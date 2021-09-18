We're in a warm and humid airmass that will produce showers and T-Storms the next few days, then cooler and drier weather just in time for the start of fall!
For tonight, we're looking at mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers, and some patchy fog possible. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
The weekend ends will numerous clouds and scattered showers and storms, along with warm and humid conditions. Watch for local flooding with torrential rain with some slow moving storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with upper 70s in the mountains. Sunday night, the showers will wind down with lows in the upper 60s in the mountains, with mid 60s in the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday, we'll see on and off showers and T-Storms. The main threat will be torrential rain with slow moving storms creating areas of flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. The threat for heavier rain increases Wednesday with a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in the Upstate, and low to mid 70s in the mountains.
By Thursday into the weekend, it will be fall and feel like it! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will top out in the 70s, with lows in the crisp 40s in the mountains and low 50s in the Upstate through Saturday.
