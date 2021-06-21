For the overnight hours we're looking at increasing showers and T-Storms in the mountains ahead of a cold front. Some could contain damaging winds and torrential rain. This activity will eventually spill into the Upstate late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows overnight will be near 70 in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
The cold front continues to press to the southeast through the day spreading showers and T-Storms across the entire area. Damaging winds and torrential rain could accompany some storms, especially south of I-85. High temperatures will be cooler with highs near 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be much cooler under clearing skies, with temperatures in the mid 60s and upper 50s in the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will drier and quite cool for early summer. Under mostly sunny skies we'll see highs in the low 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. At night under mostly clear skies temperatures will cool into the upper 50s in the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate.
Temperatures and the humidity start to creep up beginning late week into the weekend with some stray showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s with upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains.
