For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as high clouds filter in. Lows will be in the upper 40s in the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains.
On Tuesday clouds will increase with a slight chance of some showers and that continues into Wednesday. A slightly better chance of showers can be expected Wednesday, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s both days with low to mid 60s in the mountains. At night there could be a few showers with lows in the 40s and 50s for the upstate and mountains.
A better chance of rain is expected late Thursday into Friday morning with a cold front. There could be some thunder, at this point it's not looking like a severe weather event. Temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s and low 70s for the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 40s and low 50s.
A chance of rain continues into the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.
