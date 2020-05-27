Moisture from the remnants of Bertha will keep light rain across our area into tonight, Our next rain a chance comes as storms roll in Thursday afternoon.
Bertha has weakened to a tropical depression, and will bring most of the heavy rain east of our area toward Charlotte and Raleigh. As Bertha moves out, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a mostly dry overnight.
Storms are back for Thursday, mainly after 2PM. A few of them could be strong, with damaging winds as the primary threats. Heavy downpours could also cause isolated flooding concerns where the stronger storms set up.
Conditions will quiet down Thursday night, leading to a mostly dry Friday morning. A repeat performance of afternoon storms will come on Friday, before slow clearing into the weekend.
By Sunday we’ll be totally dry, but Saturday could still bring a few pop-up showers late day. All in all not a bad weekend, and the drier weather will stick around into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.