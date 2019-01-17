Clearing skies are in store to wrap up the work week, ahead of more rain Saturday night. The coldest air so far this season comes Sunday night.
Showers will stick around through this evening and tonight, but slowly taper off toward the Friday AM commute. Temps will stay above freezing in all locations overnight. Expect mostly sunny skies through Friday with highs reaching the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains. What a way to end the work week!
Saturday will bring morning clouds and patchy light rain, then heavier rain comes in that evening. The best chance for rain will be between 4PM Saturday -2AM Sunday as it looks right now. Temps will be above freezing so no issues are expected.
Sunday will be windy with highs near 50 for the Upstate and around 40 for the mountains. Snow showers will develop in the higher terrain as that cold air moves in.
Temps plummet Sunday night into the low teens for western NC and the Upstate will see readings near 20! Sunshine emerges Monday and Tuesday with a slow warming trend!
