Happy Monday! Rainy weather and storms are the big weather story for these next few days. However late this week get ready for cooler temperatures and sunshine. We break down the forecast below.
Today expect to see on and off showers and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain will be possible at times, so areas of flooding, especially in poor drainage areas will be the primary threat. Highs today will struggle in the 70s region-wide with lows dropping in the 60s.
Tomorrow will follow suit to today's forecast. Another round of scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the 70s.
The threat for heavier rain and stronger storms increases Wednesday with a cold front. Highs will be in the middle 70s to near 80 in the Upstate, and lower to middle 70s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 60s.
By Thursday, it will be the first full day of Fall and really noticing the cooler temperatures! Temperatures will top out in the 70s, with overnight lows in the crisp 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate. This sunny and cooler weather pattern will stretch through the weekend.
There are two tropical storms, Peter and Rose in the Atlantic, but neither are a threat to the US at this time.
