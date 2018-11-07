Accompanied by spotty light rain, our lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with patchy fog developing by Thursday morning.
Thursday will begin dry, but followed by another set of showers moving through during the evening with highs only near 60.
A cold front will push in on Friday which will bring scattered cold rain to the area throughout the day with highs only in the 50s.
Good news is that we'll be completely dry, but chilly this weekend with highs in the 50s, sunshine and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
An even stronger cold front is set to move through next Monday and Tuesday which will bring scattered cold rain both days.
Highs will only be in the 40s during the rain, plus the high elevation mountains could even experience some light SNOW Tuesday night.
It likely will NOT make it down to the Upstate, but the cold air will and yield lows in the 20s in BOTH the Upstate and mountains Tuesday night.
