Showers arrive Thursday, but coverage and intensity of the rain looks light. Skies clear by the weekend with seasonably cool temperatures in store.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 37 in the Upstate and 30 for the mountains. Showers develop, with a brief mountain wintry mix, early Thursday morning. The best chance for rain in the Upstate will be in western sections. Showers thin out through the day, with highs warming into the 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with some light rain brushing by our area to the south. Most spots will stay dry though. Highs will range from 49 in the mountains to 58 in the Upstate.
The sunshine comes back in full force this weekend! Highs will warm into the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains, which is near normal for this time of year. A frontal boundary will approach for next week to bring the potential for some soaking rain Monday into early Tuesday.
