Clouds, with scattered light rain, will be the rule until late Friday. Clearing conditions are expected this weekend!
Tonight expect much less intense cold! Lows will only drop to 38 in the Upstate and 34 for the mountains under cloudy skies and spotty AM showers Friday. Throughout the day the clouds will slowly thin out, and leave us with a dry Friday night and weekend.
Saturday morning will start in the upper 30s, then with increasing sunshine we’ll see highs get over 50 degrees for both the mountains and the Upstate! This is still colder than normal for this time of year, but it will be a warm-up nonetheless!
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs staying in the low to mid 50s. Another front approaches toward the middle of next week and could bring another brief shot at some mountains snow.
