Rain today and a brief snow chance tomorrow should clear for the weekend, with cooler than usual temperatures sticking around.
Showers pass through the area today with some snow mixing in across the high mountains. Highs will stay in the 40s across the region. Most will dry out before the evening.
Models are coming together on the light wintry system we'll experience Friday. It gets cold again to end the week with highs in the low to mid-30s, along with a round of wintry mix for the Upstate, with rain changing to snow in the mountains. Amounts look very light, with less than an inch of snow/mix accumulation in the Upstate through Friday evening, while we could see a light glaze of ice in our southern counties like Greenwood, Abbeville and Newberry. The mountains should see 1-2" of snow, possibly a little more in the highest peaks east of Asheville.
The weekend clears to sunshine eventually, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
