Rain and snow are ahead for the end of the week, with clearing by the weekend.
Expect rain to move in late tonight, with showers through Thursday. Some snow could mix in across the high mountains, but it should be a mostly liquid rain event. Highs will stay in the 40s.
Models are coming together on the light wintry system we'll experience Friday. It gets cold again on Friday with highs in the low to mid-30s, along with another round of wintry mix for the Upstate, with rain changing to snow in the mountains. Amounts look very light, with less than an inch of snow accumulation in the Upstate through Friday evening, while we could see a light glaze of ice in our southern counties like Greenwood, Abbeville and Newberry.
The weekend clears to sunshine eventually, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
