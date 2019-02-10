Showers and perhaps a few sleet pellets will move in late tonight and continue into Monday morning with lows in the middle 30s.
After the rain, the rest of Monday will be cool and cloudy with highs near 50 in the Upstate and middle 50s in the mountains with a stray shower remaining possible.
Tuesday will be warmer ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and pockets of heavy rain throughout the day with highs near 60.
Most of the rain will be gone by Tuesday night leaving Wednesday and Thursday on the sunny side with highs in the middle/upper 50s to lower 60s.
Our next cold front will move through Friday which means another round of scattered showers and a few batches of heavy rain similar to Tuesday.
That will leave us cool, sunny and dry next weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.