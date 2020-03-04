Unsettled weather continues for a few days with more chances of rain, but the sunshine will return for the end of the week.
Clouds hold on today, with on and off rain. The best chance for drier weather is in the northern Upstate and the mountains, with more rain to the south. Highs reach the 50s to near 60 degrees, with the rain continuing on and off into tonight with lows in the 40s.
Thursday looks similar to today, with most of the rain coming to the southern Upstate, and lesser showers to the north. The big difference, is that temperatures stay much colder, only reaching the 40s to around 50 degrees, so it will be noticeably cooler than previous days.
As the system wraps up and brings us drier weather to end the week on Friday, it's possible to see a brief rain/snow mix in the higher elevations of WNC, but it should be isolated and not last too long.
Sunny and dry weather takes hold for the weekend, and while the nights will be cold, the daytime hours will be quite pleasant with highs in the 50s and 60s.
