Cooler than normal conditions persist through today before temperatures climb and sunshine returns in full force. Weather toward the holiday weekend looks pretty good, with only small rain chances Sunday and Labor Day.
Rain stays likely for the rest of the morning but should break apart this afternoon as clouds hang tough. Highs will likely hold in the upper 60s to mid/upper 70s - well below average for late August!
A front moves through Wednesday, keeping a mostly cloudy sky in place temporarily, as well as a small chance for spotty rain. By late Wednesday, however, the sky will clear almost fully!
Thursday and Friday will stay dry and less humid but warm up quite a bit! Highs will reach to 85-87 degrees in the Upstate and 80-83 degrees in the mountains. Our next rain chance will come Sunday into Monday as moisture returns to the area.
Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move closer to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. This will be a storm to watch as it could survive over the islands and make an approach on Florida this weekend. Models look to keep the storm fairly weak with any potential U.S. approach.
