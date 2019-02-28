Soaking rain develops this afternoon, with another major round at the end of the weekend. Following this, a major COLD SNAP returns to the southeast and lasts for several days.
Rain is likely into the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Rain amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 inch are likely. Showers should generally thin out during the evening, but a few could linger toward midnight.
Most of the rain will push out leaving just a stray shower possibility for both Friday and Saturday, though a mostly cloudy sky persists. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s.
Our next rain-maker arrives on Sunday, bringing widespread heavy rain for most of the day, and slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s. On the back side of the passing cold front, rain will likely change over to snow in the higher elevations of western North Carolina Sunday night.
Drier, arctic air settles in for several days starting on Monday, with highs in the 30s and 40s for most areas. Nights will drop well below freezing, into the teens and 20s.
Expect this cold air-mass to remain in place most of next week.
