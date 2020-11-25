Spotty rain and cooler than usual temperatures take over today, and will last into Thanksgiving morning. Thanksgiving afternoon should bring some clearing and much warmer air.
Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain this morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The clouds hold strong today, with highs reaching the mid-50s across the region. Expect the rain to pick up in the evening from the west, staying off and off overnight into Thanksgiving morning.
Most of the rain should wrap up before noon on Thanksgiving, with the afternoon clearing to some sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s to near 70!
Friday holds on to sunshine and mild temperatures, but another rain chance comes this weekend. Expect showers Saturday, then heavier rain at some point Sunday into Monday. A BIG dose of cool air is coming our way next week, and that could lead to our first mountain snow of the season.
