A cold front pushes closer today, bringing scattered showers to the area. It'll clear quickly late week, but cooler air returns in the wake of the rain.
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain today, along with above-normal temperatures. Highs reach the upper 70s Upstate and low 70s in the mountains.
Wednesday will be significantly drier with the off chance at a lingering shower or two with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
The big cooldown of this week settles in Wednesday night, offering up lows in the 40s area-wide. It'll be the coolest night we've had so far this season, followed by sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 60s Thursday.
Like Thursday, Friday morning will hold quite a chill with early temperatures in the 40s, and staying dry and cool with highs in the 60s.
Our next front will arrive Saturday, bringing scattered rain throughout the day, sometimes heavy.
After that front, an even bigger cool-down will arrive Sunday into early next week bringing highs in the 50s and lower 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s, which could mean patchy frost for parts of the mountains.
