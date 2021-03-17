Severe weather, including a tornado threat, will be possible Thursday morning into the afternoon, so be sure to stay weather aware and have your safety plan ready to go.
Today starts with fog and temperatures in the 40s. Through the day, expect clouds and highs reaching the low 60s area-wide. The day looks mainly dry through midday, but late in the afternoon rain develops, and lasts into the night.
Heavier rain and storms will push in for Thursday, with damaging winds and tornadoes possible as early as Thursday morning. The better chance for severe weather comes in the afternoon, but be weather-aware for the entire day. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s.
Skies slowly clear on Thursday night, leaving some cooler, breezy weather into this weekend. Highs will struggle to make 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, but the sky should turn mostly clear.
