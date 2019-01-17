GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After beautiful mid-week weather, spotty showers return today. Some brief clearing will end the week before more weekend rain and COLD temperatures arrive.
Increasingly cloudy today, with rain developing in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will come around noon for the mountains and more toward late afternoon in the Upstate. Highs will stay seasonably cool in the mid-40s to low 50s.
Skies generally begin to clear overnight, leading to a mild Friday! Highs will get into the upper 50s to low 60s with just a few passing clouds. There's a small chance for some mountain rain sprinkles to last into the early half of the day, but most areas will dry out quickly.
This weekend will be wet at times, but early Saturday should be dry to get in some outdoor plans. The best chance for soaking rain comes after 3PM, but light showers remain possible before that. Heavy rain is likely Saturday evening and overnight before clearing for Sunday, with chillier temperatures on tap.
A brutal chill comes Sunday night with temperatures dropping down to 20 in the Upstate and 15 for the mountains. So be sure to bundle up if you plan to view the lunar eclipse Sunday night around 10:30-Midnight, and keep your pets indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.