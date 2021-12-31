It's the end of 2021, and it's coming with showers! Today into tomorrow expect pockets of light rain. A storm system Saturday night into Sunday will bring severe threats as well as much colder air, and likely some mountain snow.
Today, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers are possible, but you'll see more dry time than anything else. A few showers may linger through the midnight ball drop, so fireworks will be hit or miss. Morning lows to start the New Year will be near 60, with mid-50s in the mountains.
Much of Saturday is quiet with only a shower or two, but another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain and storms will roll through, and linger into part of Sunday daytime. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s, then 60s on Sunday. As the system wraps up, most will dry out late Sunday, but parts of the mountains will transition to snow toward the evening.
Much colder air filters into the region early next week with 40s for highs Monday with lots of sunshine, lasting for a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.