Good morning everyone and happy Friday! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Spotty rain and a wintry mix is moving across the area from a cold front. This morning expect hit and miss rain showers in the Upstate with a rain snow mix in the Mountains.
We will see moments of sunshine during the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 40s to lower 50s. The winds will pick up also behind this disturbance.
A few lingering showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening with the snow continuing in the higher peaks through Saturday.
Overnight will be windy and cold as lows drop into the 20s and 30s.
It will be dry in the Upstate this weekend with mostly sunny skies, but winds will gusts over 20 mph at times keeping temperatures cold in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills will range from 25 in the Mountains to 35 in the Upstate during the afternoon hours Saturday. The winds will relax by Sunday, but the cold air will stick around. Highs will be in the 40s to lower 50s.
Have a great Friday & weekend!
