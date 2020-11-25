Showers will stick around through early Thursday, then a quick clearing is in store for Thanksgiving afternoon! More rain will push in Friday night.
Tonight will be bring scattered rain and lows in the 46-50 range. Thursday will start with a few showers, mainly along I85 and south. Skies clear for the middle part of the day, leaving a mild and sunny afternoon with highs near 70!
Friday is looking partly cloudy and mild with highs around 65 in the mountains and 69 in the Upstate. Clouds will increase through the evening with some rain pushing in late Friday night.
Scattered showers will stick around for Saturday morning, then skies clear late day with highs in the 60s. Sunday will start off dry, then clouds and rain will push in Sunday evening into the overnight.
Heavy downpours are likely for Monday morning, then it gets COLD! Monday night will bring temps in the 20s and some mountain snow! We could see 1-2” along the TN border and snowflakes as far south as Asheville.
It stays cold the rest of the week!
