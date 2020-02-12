Cloudy sky conditions stick around with developing spotty rain this afternoon as temperatures stay in the 40s and 50s. Showers become a little more numerous this evening, but heavy rain holds off. Temperatures will climb overnight back into the 60s ahead of the next front.
Thursday will start with some heavy rainfall in the morning, starting around daybreak for the mountains and moving through the Upstate through late morning. This will be a weakening line of rain/storms, but we could see a few pockets of gusty wind as it moves through. Conditions dry out by the afternoon as the line heads east, but clouds may hang tough. Rain amounts should range from a quarter inch up to an inch, which will prevent any major flood cocnerns; however, a flash flood watch is in effect for Swain, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Transylvania, and Rabun counties.
Friday brings back the SUNSHINE, so Valentine's Day is shaping up beautifully with highs in the 50s. It gets cold in the overnight as Saturday morning lows dip into the 20s. The rest of the weekend looks partly to mostly sunny, though rain chances creep back into the forecast early next week.
