More chances for rain are in the forecast, mainly for early Wednesday, then again on Friday and Sunday. Cooler weather arrives next week.
Tonight will be cloudy with showers pushing in late. Heavy rain is likely in the mountains, with some scattered downpours in the Upstate toward daybreak. Rain should clear out by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Thursday will bring a lull in the rain, with only an isolated shower possible and highs still mild in the 60s.
Friday looks cloudy, with a few showers pushing through mid-late day. Cooler air will move in behind the rain, bringing temps down to the 50s on Saturday.
More rain is possible Sunday with a quick moving system, then colder air will push in for Monday into Tuesday.
