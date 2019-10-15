Some much-needed rain is coming tonight, but it won’t be very heavy as it looks now. Showers linger into Wednesday morning before a BIG cool-down.
This morning starts refreshingly in the 40s and 50s under high clouds. Through the day, highs should still reach the 70s under thickening clouds and developing rain after 5 PM. Showers become more likely and more widespread tonight, lasting into the overnight hours in some areas. Rain amounts will probably stay under 1" for most, but any rain is welcomed!
Wednesday morning could start soggy for some, but rain will be moving out of the area through the rest of the morning. The afternoon should bring some sunshine, but a strong breeze develops and this will usher in some REAL fall air Wednesday night.
Expect 30s and 40s for Thursday morning, and wind chills in the mountains will be a concern with apparent temperatures possibly reaching the upper 20s in the higher spots. Lots of sunshine is ahead for the day and Friday, but afternoon highs stay in the 60s...so be ready for the long sleeves and other fall attire accessories!
Cool, fall weather sticks around into the early part of the weekend, then some rain will push back in from the south. Right now Saturday looks dry, while Sunday and Monday could bring some soaking rain. Stay tuned! Another front could bring more rain or storms Tuesday.
