Showers will build into the area tonight into Monday ahead of a system that will bring multiple thunderstorms, some strong, on Election Day Tuesday.
Light rain will gradually spread into the area from the south from about 9 PM onward and continue throughout the night with lows near 50.
Most of the rain will be out by Monday morning, but a stray shower or two remains possible along with patchy fog and drizzle.
The rest of the day Monday will mostly cloudy with highs in the lower and middle 60s with the off chance at a leftover shower.
Tuesday, Election Day, will bring another round of thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon, which will make some drives to the polls wet.
There's also the possibility that some storms Tuesday could contain damaging wind gusts and perhaps and isolated tornado along with heavy rain.
The good news, as of Sunday evening, is that most of the storms should be out before most polls close.
There's also the chance that some storms could contain hail and gusty wind.
Wednesday and Thursday look much drier with only a slight chance at a pop-up shower with decent sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70.
Our next chance for rain will come in the form of scattered showers Friday which will leave us dry, but much cooler next weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Then, and even bigger cooldown is possible by the middle of the following week which could mean freezing to sub-freezing low temperatures for the entire area.
It's a ways out, but just throwing it out there that the possibility of winter like temperatures could be making an early appearance soon.
