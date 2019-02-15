(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances increase as we reach the weekend! Expect a good chance for rain Friday night and again on Sunday.
Clouds hang tough today with mainly dry conditions with highs in the 50s to low 60s as a southwest breeze develops.
Late this evening, widespread rain pushes in, and while no thunder is expected, soaking downpours will be likely...especially in the mountains. By around 8 AM Saturday morning the rain will taper off, leaving a mostly dry day! Highs will stay cooler with an overcast sky, in the low to mid-50s by the afternoon.
Sunday brings another disturbance that will produce scattered showers across the Upstate, mountains and northeast GA. Temps will stay cool all day in the low 50s. If you're planning time outside this weekend, Saturday is your better day.
An unsettled weather pattern lingers into next week, with widespread rain likely again by Tuesday into Wednesday. Some wet weather may even hang on into the middle and end of next week, so keep an umbrella on hand!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.