A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the western Carolinas tonight into Tuesday morning followed by sunny breezy weather Tuesday afternoon.
Most of the rain will hold off until after midnight and likely linger into the morning commute Tuesday.
Most rain will move out by lunch time and give way to sunny breezy weather with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
That means chilly mornings are likely both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Afternoon highs those days will be in the lower and middle 60s in the mountains and upper 60s/lower 70s in the Upstate.
Another system will bring us widespread rain Friday and a chunk of Saturday.
A few stray showers remain possible Sunday, but safe to say it won't be as wet as Saturday.
