Showers will move through the area tonight and Wednesday morning, which will be followed by some of the coolest air we've seen this season!
The rain will hold off until after midnight in most spots and will gradually work its way into the western Carolinas.
Lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s thanks to the accompanying cloud cover.
Expect scattered to widespread showers to be present for most of the morning Wednesday, with a few straggling pockets of light rain during the early afternoon.
Some sunshine is also possible, which will allow highs to reach the middle 60s to middle 70s.
Behind the cold front that brings us the rain, comes a big punch of cold air which will result in lows in the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate Thursday morning.
Some patchy frost is also possible in the mountains and mountain valleys both Thursday and Friday morning as temperatures stay cold.
Highs those days will be in the 60s area-wide with bright blue skies up above.
The weekend starts dry, but a system from the gulf will bring spotty showers to the area Sunday, followed by more organized rain into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.