Rain becomes possible this evening before the first widespread freeze of the season Saturday morning.
Clouds will continue to build this morning into this afternoon with temperatures starting in the 40s and reaching the 60s later in the day. Showers move into the mountains by 3 PM and will last through the evening, reaching the Upstate around sunset and lasting into the early overnight.
Total rain amounts will be around 1/4" or less in areas that see rain, and some spots may stay dry altogether. A few TN/NC border, high-elevation snow showers are possible after midnight as well, but no meaningful accumulation is expected.
Friday starts with some cloud cover, but it will clear into nice sunshine through the day as highs struggle into the 40s and 50s. A clear sky and calming winds will promote the threat for the first widespread freeze of the season Saturday morning as temperatures reach the mid to upper 20s for most. The rest of the day stays chilly with highs again in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks warmer with highs near 60 degrees.
Next week starts dry on Monday, but a wave of low pressure will bring another rain event by Tuesday. A blast of cold air will also be lurking to the north, and the rain/snow line is draped across the mountains of WNC, suggesting a rain/snow mix could be possible there at the very least. No wintry precip. is expected for the Upstate.
That blast of cold air reaches the western Carolinas by Wednesday - expect a dry and COLD day...WNC's highs may hold in the 30s!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.